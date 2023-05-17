OneThingToday: PVR Inox's challenges, rise of OTT and the post-Covid cinema experience

In One Thing Today, we discuss the challenges faced by PVR Inox and multiplexes in general, in a sort of a continuation of our conversation yesterday about Hotstar and the rise of OTT content. Forbes India's Naini Thaker spoke with Karan Taurani, senior VP and research analyst for media, consumer discretionary and internet, at Elara Capital to analyse some of this. Among the takeaways are nuggets about what might get people enthused enough about the cinema to ditch their living room couches and head for the big-screen experience