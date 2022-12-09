Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Startup Fridays S3 Ep13: Anand Lunia at IndiaQuotient on why we need 'Hindustan Big Tech' to level the playing field

Startup Fridays S3 Ep13: Anand Lunia at IndiaQuotient on why we need 'Hindustan Big Tech' to level the playing field

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
114 Listen ins
 

Our guest today is Anand Lunia, general partner at IndiaQuotient, a well-known domestic VC firm that backs entrepreneurs attempting to solve large problems for the Indian market at even "concept stage." In this episode, Anand talks about how 2021 was an exception, and for the startup ecosystem to come back to its mean, two-thirds of the startups may not be able to raise money, going forward. He also talks about how, as a nation, we ought to prioritise software independence, backing local entrepreneurs developing intellectual property, and not just software jobs

Avinash Godhkindi _Zaggle_SM

Avinash Godkhindi at Zaggle on why expense management SaaS will soon be big in India

Dec 8, 2022
Podcast-promo7-800X600

Gold vs Equity: Which is a better hedge against global recession?

Dec 8, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Einride raises $500 mln to boost electric freight ecosystem; Blume Ventures raises $250 mln fund

Dec 8, 2022
Bharani Subramaniam Thoughtworks India_SM

Bharani Subramaniam at Thoughtworks on what CEOs and young techies should know about tech

Dec 7, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Sorrento gets US FDA nod for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine trial; One Peak closes $1 bln fund; NeuReality raises $35 mln

Dec 7, 2022
Axio-Shashank Rishyasringa & Gaurav Hinduja_SM

Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja at axio on the credit fintech opportunity ahead

Dec 6, 2022
See More