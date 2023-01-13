Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep1: 'I wish for India, many unreasonable entrepreneurs' â€” Cody Friesen

Startup Fridays S4 Ep1: 'I wish for India, many unreasonable entrepreneurs' â€” Cody Friesen

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
170 Listen ins
 

In today's episode, Cody Friesen, founder and CEO of SOURCE Global, talks about his dream of putting to bed one of humanity's biggest and most urgent problemsâ€”the lack of access to clean drinking water for billions around the planet. Friesen is a scientist, engineer, teacher and entrepreneur. In this conversation, he also reflects on his approach to knowledge transfer, the "vibrancy" of India's startup ecosystem, and his hope that we'll see many entrepreneurs willing to challenge and break the status quo to solve some of our biggest problems

