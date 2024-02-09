Startup Fridays S5 Ep2: Vinod Shankar's journey from software techie to lending books to deep tech investor

In this episode, Vinod Shankar, founding managing partner at Java Capital in Bengaluru, talks about his passion for backing deep tech entrepreneurs. Shankar started out as a software engineer but his insatiable thirst for knowledge has taken him from a software startup to leading marketing for a library chain to angel investing to eventually working at a VC firm before starting one of his own. Vinod talks about why he wants to invest in deep tech ventures, and how he identifies entrepreneurs worth backing