After Foxconn's breakup with Vedanta, what next for India's semiconductor plans?

Hon Hai Technology Group, better known internationally as Foxconn, is parting ways with Vedanta Group, ending a partnership that was working to establish India's first large-scale semiconductor foundry — to make chips that could go into a wide variety of electronic devices. The statement yesterday suggested that it was pulling out because the project was progressing too slowly for its taste. Forbes India's Manu Balachandran, who's been tracking India's semiconductor plans, joins us on ToThePoint today to talk about what might be the next steps for Vedanta