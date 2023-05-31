Byju's latest valuation knockdown, and whither India's edtech sector

In today's ToThePoint, Forbes India's Rajiv Singh offers his perspectives on what ails India's edtech sector in the backdrop of Byju's travails, including the latest—a 62 percent knock-down in the startup's value by Blackrock. Rajiv points out that it's a "season of markdowns" and no sector has been spared. There are also factors such as a lack of transparency, edtech startups playing fast and loose with their advertisements in India and the plain absence of good business sense among some companies that's landed them in a pickle