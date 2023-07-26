Byju's problems pile on â€” what's the end game, and how will this impact India's edtech startups?

In a relatively short span of time, Byju's credibility has taken a hit, from being India's most valued startup to one whose future is in question, as investors leave the company's board and raise red flags. Forbes India's Rajiv Singh joins us today to talk about some of the most recent developments and what we might infer from them. Questions include, were such marquee firms, who are some of the largest names on Byju's cap table, not aware of the extent of the problems and why were they unable to get the company to course correct sooner