Walmart-owned PhonePe has announced the Indus App Store, a Made-in-India alternative to the Google Play Store for Android users in India, inviting local app developers with no commission for in-app payments. In contrast, Google charges developers 6 percent to 30 percent of all in-app purchases. Can Indus take on Google? Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, says there's a good chance they might, and here's why