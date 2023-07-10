To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Can the Indian EV industry sustain itself without subsidies?

Can the Indian EV industry sustain itself without subsidies?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
141 Listen ins
 

Electric two-wheeler sales data from the government's Vahan portal showed that June has been the worst month this year. Does this reflect the cut back in subsidies that the government announced recently, and what does it say about the sector's prospects? Amitabh Saran, co-founder and CEO of Altigreen Propulsion Labs in Bengaluru, joins us on ToThePoint today to explain what's happening in the industry. While the timing can be debated, the industry will have to prepare itself for the day when there will be no subsidies, he says

maruti sm

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto versus Toyata's Innova Hycross — which one would you pick?

Jul 7, 2023
infosys sm

IT services outlook: How TCS, Infosys and others are evolving differently from each other

Jul 6, 2023
Monika Halan Bookshelf11-800X600

Monika Halan talks mutual funds, financial influencers and how to grow your money

Jul 6, 2023
Praval Singh_Zoho_MK_005_Sm

Praval Singh on how Zoho's entrepreneurial culture has expanded its upmarket reach

Jul 6, 2023
SAFF Championsip sm

India's SAFF victory: What it means for the future of Indian football

Jul 5, 2023
Musk vs Mark

Meta's Threads vs Twitter: Is this the real Mark vs Musk cage fight?

Jul 4, 2023
See More