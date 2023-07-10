Can the Indian EV industry sustain itself without subsidies?

Electric two-wheeler sales data from the government's Vahan portal showed that June has been the worst month this year. Does this reflect the cut back in subsidies that the government announced recently, and what does it say about the sector's prospects? Amitabh Saran, co-founder and CEO of Altigreen Propulsion Labs in Bengaluru, joins us on ToThePoint today to explain what's happening in the industry. While the timing can be debated, the industry will have to prepare itself for the day when there will be no subsidies, he says