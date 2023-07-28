To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Data protection bill, 2023 likely to be introduced in Parliament â€" expect the law soon?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
15 Listen ins
 

India's Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 is likely to be introduced in the Parliament soon, amid protests from several opposition members, according to multiple media reports today. We asked Prateek Waghre, policy director at the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights advocacy group, to explain the significance of this bill becoming law. This latest bill, is the culmination of a process that started from a landmark judgement six years ago that reaffirmed privacy as a fundamental right, Prateek says

