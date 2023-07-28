Data protection bill, 2023 likely to be introduced in Parliament â€” expect the law soon?

India's Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 is likely to be introduced in the Parliament soon, amid protests from several opposition members, according to multiple media reports today. We asked Prateek Waghre, policy director at the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights advocacy group, to explain the significance of this bill becoming law. This latest bill, is the culmination of a process that started from a landmark judgement six years ago that reaffirmed privacy as a fundamental right, Prateek says