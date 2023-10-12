Inside the race to acquire Hotstar

The latest suitor to buy Disney+'s Indian streaming business, Hotstar, is reportedly Blackstone. News reports say that Disney has also been in talks with Reliance Industries (for its JioCinema business) and Sun TV. What makes Hotstar, which has been bleeding subscribers since it lost IPL rights, an attractive asset? Media analyst Karan Taurani, senior vice president, Elara Capital, explains, and talks about how even streaming the ICC World Cup for free might help lift Hotstar's fortunes