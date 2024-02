Ranveer Singh's advertisement for Bold Care, a men's sexual wellness brand went viral earlier this week for its cheeky portrayal of bedroom troubles. Singh, who has previously endorsed Durex, is perhaps the only leading actor to address such issues in India. Forbes India's advertising expert, Rajiv Singh, joins us to talk about brand Ranveer Singh, the nature of bold ad campaigns and the inescapable question that Poonam Pandey has presented—how far is too far?