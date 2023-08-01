To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Tiger Global's Flipkart and other exits — what's next in India's startup landscape?

Tiger Global's Flipkart and other exits — what's next in India's startup landscape?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Rajiv Singh
108 Listen ins
 

According to various media reports, Tiger Global Management, a hedge fund and venture business famous in India for backing Flipkart and later Freshworks, has exited both companies. Forbes India's Rajiv Singh joins us on ToThePoint today to discuss the ways of Tiger, whose investments helped to put the spotlight on opportunities for global investors in the emerging startup ecosystem in India. The scene is different today, though, amid a funding winter—how soon will Tiger Global find another Flipkart?

Arun Vinayak_Co-founder & CEO_Exponent Energy_SM

Arun Vinayak at Exponent on solving the 'two-sided problem' of fast charging for India

Aug 1, 2023
EdTech2023

Inside our edtech special issue

Jul 31, 2023
Data Protection

Data protection bill, 2023 likely to be introduced in Parliament â€” expect the law soon?

Jul 28, 2023
Google Meta

Google and Meta did better than expected â€” is that just ads or is there good news for tech spending?

Jul 27, 2023
Manav Garg-0031_SM

Manav Garg on Together's new $150 mln fund and his optimism over SaaS IPOs in India

Jul 27, 2023
Byjus

Byju's problems pile on â€” what's the end game, and how will this impact India's edtech startups?

Jul 26, 2023
See More