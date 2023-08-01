Tiger Global's Flipkart and other exits — what's next in India's startup landscape?

According to various media reports, Tiger Global Management, a hedge fund and venture business famous in India for backing Flipkart and later Freshworks, has exited both companies. Forbes India's Rajiv Singh joins us on ToThePoint today to discuss the ways of Tiger, whose investments helped to put the spotlight on opportunities for global investors in the emerging startup ecosystem in India. The scene is different today, though, amid a funding winter—how soon will Tiger Global find another Flipkart?