Tesla has been negotiating with India for well over a year, Soumen Mandal, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research points out. Mandal, who tracks the automotive segment as part of his portfolio, joins us on ToThePoint today to walk us through how India might go from here to becoming an export hub for Tesla, and whether it can also be significant domestic market. And if an agreement is reached soon, here's how long it will take before a made-in-India Tesla rolls out