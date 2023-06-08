To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Women in IT: Is the return to office hurting their prospects, and what can help?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Divya J Shekhar
315 Listen ins
 

TCS' global head of HR Milind Lakkad's candid comments in the company's latest annual report has put a spotlight on how a domestic "reset" has come in the way of women returning to work in the IT industry. TCS saw a marginal dip in the overall proportion of women in its workforce from 36.2 percent at the end of FY20 to 35.7 percent at the end of FY23. Infosys, over the same period, has seen a 160-basis-point increase to end FY23 with 39.4 percent. Forbes India's Divya Shekhar discusses what she's found and what needs to change to help women stay on

