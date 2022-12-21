Watch: Entrepreneurship masterclass for every founder by Ananth Narayanan, founder, Mensa Brands

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands, was the keynote speaker at the 30 Under 30 Soiree in New Delhi on December 2, 2022. Having successfully run Myntra and founded Mensa Brands, Narayanan brought his experience to the stage and had an unvarnished conversation with the Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2022. He shared actionable insights and advice from many years of experience. These insights can be used by entrepreneurs and professionals to traverse through tough periods
Published: Dec 21, 2022

