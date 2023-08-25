Citizens can be powerful climate action change agents through the ballot: Sonam Wangchuk

In the second episode of the podcast series "The Green Billions Code" presented by Forbes India, two remarkable individuals were featured: Sonam Wangchuk is renowned as an engineer, innovator, education reformist, passionate conservationist, and recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award and Dr. Prateek Kanakia, Chairman & Founder of TheGreenBillions Limited, is a notable figure in the field of climate change. In this episode, they engaged in a profound discussion on crucial topics such as climate change, individual responsibility, the significance of green hydrogen, and the pursuit of n