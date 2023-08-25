'Citizens can be powerful climate action change agents'

Engineer, innovator, education reformist, passionate conservationist, climate change practitioner, Ramon Magsasay award winner Sonam Wangchuk, and Dr. Prateek Kanakia, Chairman & Founder, TheGreenBillions Limited, delve deep into questions of individual responsibilities, protecting the Himalayan glaciers, role of government and politicians, green hydrogen and related aspects in this episode of the special podcast series "The Green Billions Code" presented by Forbes India.