Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Provide what your team needs from you, has been my leadership mantra: Ameera Shah, promoter and MD, Metropolis Healthcare

Provide what your team needs from you, has been my leadership mantra: Ameera Shah, promoter and MD, Metropolis Healthcare

Ameera Shah always wanted to build a business that was purpose-led. At 21, she joined her father and helped him scale up his pathology practice. Today, Metropolis is one of India's largest diagnostic companies. In this episode of Leadership Mantras, she talks about the challenges of working through the pandemic, not pressurising yourself to be a perfectionist, the concept of "trade-offs" and a lot more
Published: Feb 6, 2023

More Videos

BMW 320LD WEBSITE THUMBNAIL

BMW 320LD Review — Flagbearer of premium luxury sedans

Feb 4, 2023
Budget 2023 SM

5 takeaways from Budget 2023-24

Feb 3, 2023
Budget 2023 PLI for toy sector SM

Budget 2023: Can a possible PLI scheme turn India into a global hub for toy manufacturing?

Jan 31, 2023
EP 11_Thumbnail 800_600

Jayant Sinha on fiscal roadmap, growth, PLI scheme, and policy reforms

Jan 30, 2023
Audi q5

Audi Q5 Review — Familiar comfort, luxury, just with a little facelift

Jan 28, 2023
Prashant Jain Pathbreakers Part 2 SM

Prashant Jain's golden rules of investing for market-beating returns — Part 2

Jan 25, 2023
More Videos