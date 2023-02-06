Provide what your team needs from you, has been my leadership mantra: Ameera Shah, promoter and MD, Metropolis Healthcare

Ameera Shah always wanted to build a business that was purpose-led. At 21, she joined her father and helped him scale up his pathology practice. Today, Metropolis is one of India's largest diagnostic companies. In this episode of Leadership Mantras, she talks about the challenges of working through the pandemic, not pressurising yourself to be a perfectionist, the concept of "trade-offs" and a lot more