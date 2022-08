2022 BMW X3 review—it is an Energiser bunny on rocket fuel

BMW seems to have spent hours perfecting the 2022 BMW X3. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under its hood makes a 252hp and about 350nm. When the duo comes together for the Sport mode, the machine underneath feels like the Energiser bunny running on rocket fuel. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, BMW X3 shows how incessant predictability makes a perfect SUV