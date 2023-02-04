BMW 320LD Review — Flagbearer of premium luxury sedans

With BMW 320LD, the German carmaker has made the driver-focused, fun-to-drive premium sedan a little more passenger-centric. It has the underpinnings of the 3 Series but now comes with more legroom for the passengers. Its twin-turbocharged, 2.0-litre diesel makes 190hp and 400Nm. And its 8-speed automatic gearbox is the standard others in the segment need to chase. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, you will know all about a perfect premium car