Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE review: Leave logic at home when riding this superbike

When you look at Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE it might confuse you. Ducati designers have combined the features of a motocross bike with a super naked one. The result is a bike that brings up a massive grin on the face of its rider. Hypermotard 950 RVE has the signature Ducati engine that makes it a perfect fit for urban roads. But it also has the facade of an off-roader. It is a head-scratcher and this episode of Forbes India Momentum will help you solve this puzzle
Published: Sep 3, 2022

