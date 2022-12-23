Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Can RBI's Digital Rupee (CBDC) beat UPI?

Can RBI's Digital Rupee (CBDC) beat UPI?

On December 1 the RBI launched a pilot version of the e-Rupee in four cities. Since it's issued by the RBI, it's called a central bank digital currency or CBDC. But we already make digital payments via UPI-based apps like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm. So how are CBDCs different and what's the incentive for people to transact in e-Rupees? Moreover, e-Rupees have to contend with cash. The blockchain makes every transaction traceable. So can India's CBDC beat UPI? Can it beat the anonymity that cash offers? Here is a look at what it will take for CBDCs to become a widespread
Published: Dec 23, 2022

More Videos

Rohit J-I 800x600j

CoinDCX Ventures MD shares insights on Web3 growth acceleration

Dec 21, 2022
Forbes India 30U30 Ananth Narayanan Mensa SM

Watch: Entrepreneurship masterclass for every founder by Ananth Narayanan, founder, Mensa Brands

Dec 21, 2022
Mylswamy Annadurai SM

Mylswamy Annadurai: Moon Man of India on life, Mars, and the universe

Dec 21, 2022
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo SM

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo review — Moto Morini's smashing-looking bike is also a smooth operator

Dec 17, 2022
RS Sodhi Forbes India Pathbreakers SM

Forbes India Pathbreakers: RS Sodhi shares the utterly, butterly, delicious secret of Amul's success

Dec 14, 2022
Arundhati Bhattacharya Leadership Mantras SM

'Life will have regrets, but live by your decisions': Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya

Dec 12, 2022
More Videos