Nuts and Bolts: Online gaming draft rules - what and why?

Online gaming companies like Dream11, Games24x7, MPL or any of the 900-odd companies that operate in the space will soon be treated as intermediaries just like Google, Facebook, and OTT platforms. The central Ministry of Electronics and IT has proposed an amendment to bring online gaming under the Information Technology Rules of 2021. The proposal, which is part of the draft online gaming policy that will be subject to public consultation till January 17th, attempts to treat online gaming companies as intermediaries and create a self-regulation model. Will it work?