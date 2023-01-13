Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Nuts and Bolts: Online gaming draft rules - what and why?

Nuts and Bolts: Online gaming draft rules - what and why?

Online gaming companies like Dream11, Games24x7, MPL or any of the 900-odd companies that operate in the space will soon be treated as intermediaries just like Google, Facebook, and OTT platforms. The central Ministry of Electronics and IT has proposed an amendment to bring online gaming under the Information Technology Rules of 2021. The proposal, which is part of the draft online gaming policy that will be subject to public consultation till January 17th, attempts to treat online gaming companies as intermediaries and create a self-regulation model. Will it work?
Published: Jan 13, 2023

More Videos

4_EP09_Thumbnail 800_600

There's a thin line between passion and foolishness: Nithin Kamath on Forbes India Pathbreakers

Jan 11, 2023
SM template

India's IIT-JEE, UPSC exams among the toughest in the world

Jan 9, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Falguni Nair

You need to stay ahead of the curve, you can't play catch up: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Falguni Nayar

Jan 9, 2023
WEBSITE THUMBNAIL

Is Jeep Grand Cherokee the true 'luxury' SUV?

Jan 7, 2023
4_EP8_Thumbnail 800_600

How Zydus is charting the high-risk and high-reward path of drug discovery

Jan 4, 2023
Jaguar F-pace SVR SM

Jaguar F-Pace SVR review — Behold a supercharged V8 before the all-electric dawn of Jaguar

Dec 31, 2022
More Videos