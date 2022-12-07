Forbes India Pathbreakers: A Velumani's rags-to-riches story

Our guest on this edition of Pathbreakers has a rags-to-riches story and has triumphed over fear and greed. Arokiaswamy Velumani is a scientist who built a zero-debt unicorn with an initial investment of around Rs 1 lakh. He disrupted the diagnostics industry to make thyroid testing affordable and available to millions of Indians. Last year he sold this company to PharmEasy for over Rs 4,500 crore. He talks about how he built the world's largest thyroid testing centre, the curious case of new-age entrepreneurs, his take on philanthropy, and his upcoming business plans