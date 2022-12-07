Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Forbes India Pathbreakers: A Velumani's rags-to-riches story

Forbes India Pathbreakers: A Velumani's rags-to-riches story

Our guest on this edition of Pathbreakers has a rags-to-riches story and has triumphed over fear and greed. Arokiaswamy Velumani is a scientist who built a zero-debt unicorn with an initial investment of around Rs 1 lakh. He disrupted the diagnostics industry to make thyroid testing affordable and available to millions of Indians. Last year he sold this company to PharmEasy for over Rs 4,500 crore. He talks about how he built the world's largest thyroid testing centre, the curious case of new-age entrepreneurs, his take on philanthropy, and his upcoming business plans
Published: Dec 7, 2022

More Videos

Audi Q3 Forbes India Momentum SM

Audi Q3 review — Audi's understated luxury masterstroke

Dec 5, 2022
Sanjeev Mehta Leadership Mantras HUL SM

You may be a CEO of a large corporation but neither you know everything nor you are expected to know everything: Sanjiv Mehta

Dec 5, 2022
4_EP04_Thumbnail 800_600

Success in life is about learning how to fail well: Abhinav Bindra on Pathbreakers

Nov 30, 2022
Leadership Mantras Sunil Vachani SM

'As an entrepreneur, you need to have a microscope and a telescope at the same time': Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies

Nov 28, 2022
Moto Morini X-cape Website thumbnail

Moto Morini X-Cape 650X review — Adventourer like no other

Nov 26, 2022
4_EP03_Thumbnail 800_600

Forbes India Pathbreakers: 5 gems of advice from ace investor Raamdeo Agrawal

Nov 23, 2022
More Videos