  Forbes India Pathbreakers: Adar Poonawalla on vaccines, strategy, and legacy

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, joins us on the next edition of Pathbreakers. In a frank conversation, Poonawalla talks about what it takes to be at the forefront of an unprecedented pandemic and how his company manufactured billions of doses of the Covishield vaccine in record time to help India tide through the crisis and inch back to normalcy. The pandemic is over, but Poonawalla hasn't let go of the learnings. Poonawalla also shares the strategic roadmap for the NBFC business, Poonawalla Vision Fund, and listing plans for different verticals
Published: Mar 1, 2023

