Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Momentum In Conversation With Nuts and Bolts From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Forbes India Pathbreakers: Harsh Mariwala on what it takes to win the game of life and work

Forbes India Pathbreakers: Harsh Mariwala on what it takes to win the game of life and work

In the first episode of 'Pathbreakers', Harsh Mariwala talks about his 'third child' Marico, a company he built brick by brick to last for perpetuity. He discusses market strategies which helped him overcome challenges and turn crises into opportunities. He talks about the thriving startup ecosystem and how founders need to focus on building sustainable business models. A staunch advocate of good corporate governance, he believes promoters need to be more mindful of protecting the interest of shareholders
Published: Nov 9, 2022

More Videos

Land Rover Range Rover Review Forbes India Momentum

Land Rover Range Rover review — All-new Range Rover boasts ultra-opulence

Nov 5, 2022
Fifa world cup

Brands lace-up to match the FIFA World Cup fever in India

Nov 1, 2022
Forbes India Momentum Audi RS 5 SM

Audi RS 5 review — This sportback is more than just a head-turner

Oct 29, 2022
Forbe Tycoons of India_ Full Show sm

Full show: Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022

Oct 27, 2022
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 review SM 1

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 review — This sport tourer is born to be on the tarmac

Oct 22, 2022
Mercedes Benz EQS 580 4matic sm

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4matic review — This luxury on wheels goes beyond expectations

Oct 15, 2022
More Videos