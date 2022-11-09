Forbes India Pathbreakers: Harsh Mariwala on what it takes to win the game of life and work

In the first episode of 'Pathbreakers', Harsh Mariwala talks about his 'third child' Marico, a company he built brick by brick to last for perpetuity. He discusses market strategies which helped him overcome challenges and turn crises into opportunities. He talks about the thriving startup ecosystem and how founders need to focus on building sustainable business models. A staunch advocate of good corporate governance, he believes promoters need to be more mindful of protecting the interest of shareholders