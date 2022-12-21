Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Mylswamy Annadurai: Moon Man of India on life, Mars, and the universe

Fondly known as the Moon Man of India, Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, former director at the ISRO Satellite Centre, led iconic space missions like Chandrayaan 1, Mangalyaan, and Chandrayaan 2, and paved the way for India to join ranks with space-faring nations. Annadurai's team at ISRO changed the course of space research with the revolutionary discovery of water on the Moon and the successful launch of Mangalyaan on the first attempt. In this episode, Annadurai talks about a range of issues including the possibility of human colonies on the Moon and Mars, the discovery of exoplanets, and more
Published: Dec 21, 2022

