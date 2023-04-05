Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Pathbreakers: Here's what ace venture capitalist Vani Kola looks for in startup investments

This week we continue the conversation with Vani Kola in part 2 of the interview. Join in as Forbes India's Neha Bothra talks to the veteran startup investor about the tricky relationship between founders and investors, and the pitfalls as they traverse the complex journey of value creation. We decode valuation and governance concerns, and why despite the current setbacks, the next decade is an exciting time for the startup ecosystem. Watch the interview to find out Kola's investment strategy for early-stage bets in new-age tech companies, and more
Published: Apr 5, 2023

