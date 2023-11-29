To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Snapdeal to Stellaro: Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal on the thin line between conviction and stubbornness

Forbes India's Neha Bothra sits down with Snapdeal and AceVector Group's co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, who were among the pioneers in the ecommerce space, to talk about how they made a comeback from the bottom of the abyss, and chalk out the road ahead. As co-founders of Titan Capital, they have a ringside view of some of the most promising startups. In this conversation, the business partners and school friends, who've seen the startup ecosystem evolve from pessimism to euphoria, discuss critical learnings from their testing but rewarding journey
Published: Nov 29, 2023

