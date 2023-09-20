To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Zomato to venture capital to emerging markets, valuation guru Aswath Damodaran busts the hype

Zomato to venture capital to emerging markets, valuation guru Aswath Damodaran busts the hype

Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran joins Neha Bothra on Forbes India Pathbreakers for an insightful masterclass on valuing companies in an age of rapid disruption and uncertainty. The dean of valuation debunks how 'price' is different from 'value' and why the craft of valuation is about blending numbers with storytelling. We look at factors driving the valuation of some new-age tech companies, the impact of artificial intelligence on business models, and if India can become a global economic powerhouse, and a lot more
Published: Sep 20, 2023

