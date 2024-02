Rafee Tarafdar at Infosys on how AI is changing the company from within

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer at Infosys, talks about how Infosys is now pushing to become an "AI first" company, after transforming itself into a "cloud-first" tech services provider over the last five years or so. He explains how AI is changing the organisation from within, even as it helps customers implement and benefit from AI applications