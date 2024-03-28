Why GE HealthCare is all in on make in India for the world

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
In this episode, Peter J Arduini, president and CEO of GE HealthCare Technologies, talks about his plan to expand R&D and manufacturing in India. GE HealthCare has committed to investing a billion dollars in expanding these capabilities via its local joint venture Wipro GE HealthCare — a partnership that's endured over more than three decades. Arduini also talks about how India is uniquely positioned to take ownership of more GE HealthCare product development because of its software prowess and growing applied AI capabilities
Published: Mar 28, 2024

