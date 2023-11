Deepika Padukone and Jigar Shah of 82 East on reaching Rs100 crore ARR mark, brand expansion, and more

Deepika Padukone's 82 East, an Indian-rooted self-care brand with global ambitions, has completed one year. Forbes India chats with Padukone and her fund manager and cofounder, venture capitalist Jigar Shah, about their R&D, ambitious revenue targets, and what's coming next