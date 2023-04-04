How to unlock giving potential of India's billionaires, ft. Amit Chandra, Zarina Screwvala, Luis Miranda, Upasana Kamineni Konidela

It's a good time for philanthropy in India, with increased wealth creation and economic activity. But the richest in the country continue to give just one percent of their wealth towards philanthropy. At the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, Amit Chandra of ATE Chandra Foundation, Zarina Screwvala of Swades Foundation, Luis Miranda of Indian School of Public Policy, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela of Apollo Hospitals spoke with Neera Nundy of Dasra about the ways to get the rich to participate more, trends in Indian philanthropy, and their personal experiences