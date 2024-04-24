Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Ashwini Bhide and Hina Nagarajan on leading from the top to transform organisations at W-Power 2024

Ashwini Bhide and Hina Nagarajan on leading from the top to transform organisations at W-Power 2024

In this fireside conversation at Forbes India W-Power Self-Made Women celebrations, Ashwini Bhide of MMRCL and Hina Nagarajan of Diageo India explore the nuanced challenges and triumphs faced by leaders, from overcoming barriers to addressing biases and fostering inclusive environments. They also share unique perspectives, experiences, and strategies to inspire many aspiring leaders
Published: Apr 24, 2024

More Videos

Protein Supplements

The truth about your protein powder

Apr 18, 2024
Prosus Euro_Paul Van Der Boor_SM

How Prosus built a 1000-strong AI network around the globe

Apr 17, 2024
Shane watson

Shane Watson on captains MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and building a champion's mindset

Apr 17, 2024
EP11_800_600

Ancient Ayurvedic wisdom to new-age disruption, how 'Made in India' beauty brand Forest Essentials is going global

Apr 17, 2024
Axios SM

Axio's founders unpack lessons from BNPL success

Apr 5, 2024
Pathbreakers Sanjeev Bikhchandani Deepinder Goyal

Quick commerce is the future: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Apr 3, 2024
More Videos