Ashwini Bhide and Hina Nagarajan on leading from the top to transform organisations at W-Power 2024

In this fireside conversation at Forbes India W-Power Self-Made Women celebrations, Ashwini Bhide of MMRCL and Hina Nagarajan of Diageo India explore the nuanced challenges and triumphs faced by leaders, from overcoming barriers to addressing biases and fostering inclusive environments. They also share unique perspectives, experiences, and strategies to inspire many aspiring leaders