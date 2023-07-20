To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Let's talk about...what women get paid in sport

The FIFA Women's World Cup begins today, but winners will take home only a third of the prize money awarded to men. Pay disparity is a lingering issue across generations and across most professional sports, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a historic step recently by announcing equal prize money for both men's and women's teams. In this edition of Forbes India Let's Talk About, we look back at some of the battles that women have fought on this front, the victories that they've notched up, and why there are miles to go before they sleep
Published: Jul 20, 2023

