Apple iPhone 15 Pro: A quick unboxing

With Diwali less than a week away, we thought a quick unboxing of Apple's latest iPhone would be interesting, as some of you might be considering upgrades. The phone, with the Titanium design, is lighter by almost 30 grams versus last year's 14 Pro. The design has also allowed Apple to shave off the 15 Pro's width and height almost imperceptibly versus its predecessor, while retaining the 6.1-inch display. And the type-C port and the "action button" are other quick highlights
Published: Nov 6, 2023

