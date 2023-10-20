Make in India: seats go abegging in traditional engineering streams as software eats the world

Next year, it's the 10th anniversary of the launch of the 'Make in India' campaign. And as this year's engineering admissions show, computer science remains the hottest area. Reports from states known for their engineering schools, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka show that traditional streams such as civil and mechanical engineering are running large vacancies. Over the next decade, will this not translate to a talent crisis in India, just when the country's manufacturing and infrastructure efforts need to shift to high gear