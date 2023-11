Will Sam Altman, ousted OpenAI CEO, really join Microsoft?

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella moved swiftly to recruit OpenAI's co-founder Sam Altman after his shocking ouster as CEO last week from the company that has made AI a household term. With efforts still on to get Altman to return to OpenAI, Microsoft will continue to work with him irrespective of where he is, CEO Satya Nadella told Bloomberg in an interview on November 20