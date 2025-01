Ananya Panday on family, relationships, and the year that changed her career

In 2024, Ananya Panday managed to break out of the 'glam doll' image and surprise both critics and the audience with her strong performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL. In an unfiltered chat with Forbes India's Naini Thaker, she talks about being the only mainstream actress of her generation to embrace OTT, her family and relationships, body positivity, mental health and more