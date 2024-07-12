Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Startup Fridays S5 Ep7: Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora's experiment with tech and radical transparency

Startup Fridays S5 Ep7: Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora's experiment with tech and radical transparency

In this episode, Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora, founders of Plum Benefits Insurance Brokers, talk about how they are using tech to reimagine employee health benefits and insurance. In this conversation, Abhishek and Saurabh, who started Plum five years ago, also talk about how the journey so far has been one of discovering "a culture of radical transparency" with all stakeholders, which is at the heart of their success
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Jul 12, 2024

