Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. All you need to know about Anant Ambani's animal rescue facility in Jamnagar

All you need to know about Anant Ambani's animal rescue facility in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, launched the world's biggest animal rescue facility in Gujarat's Jamnagar, called Vantara, on February 25. Spread over 3,000 acres in Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex, Vantara has rescued more than 200 elephants and several reptiles and birds. It has undertaken initiatives for key species, including rhino, leopard and crocodile rehabilitation. Vantara has also collaborated with international rescue centers in Mexico and Venezuela to rescue big, wild animals
Published: Feb 27, 2024

More Videos

Rafee Tarafdar YT

Rafee Tarafdar at Infosys on how AI is changing the company from within

Feb 27, 2024
In the belly of the tiger SM

A couple, a tiger, and a plan: 'In the Belly of a Tiger' crew talks about the rare Indo-Chinese project

Feb 26, 2024
Kottukkaali - The Adamant Girl SM

Why 'Kottukkaali - The Adamant Girl' is a special film—Berlin Film Festival with Meenakshi Shedde

Feb 23, 2024
Uber Nilekani SM

When Nandan Nilekani and Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi exchanged notes in India's tech capital

Feb 22, 2024
The Fable SM

Part-mystery, part-thriller, part-philosophy: A peek into The Fable—Berlin film festival with Meenakshi Shedde

Feb 22, 2024
Manoj Bajpayee SM

'The Fable' has made me correct myself: Manoj Bajpayee

Feb 21, 2024
More Videos