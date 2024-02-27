All you need to know about Anant Ambani's animal rescue facility in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, launched the world's biggest animal rescue facility in Gujarat's Jamnagar, called Vantara, on February 25. Spread over 3,000 acres in Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex, Vantara has rescued more than 200 elephants and several reptiles and birds. It has undertaken initiatives for key species, including rhino, leopard and crocodile rehabilitation. Vantara has also collaborated with international rescue centers in Mexico and Venezuela to rescue big, wild animals