'An unheard of year for Indian films at the TIFF 2023' ' Curtain raiser by Meenakshi Shedde

In an unprecedented record, 14 films at the Toronto International Film Festival are from South Asia, including six from India and six from diaspora. This signals the 'rude and boisterous health of Indian cinema', says Meenakshi Shedde, film critic and senior programme advisor, Toronto International Film Festival. From a mainstream masala film like 'Thank You for Coming', with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, to a powerful social commentary seeped in comedy in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', here's what to expect at the prestigious film festival
Published: Sep 13, 2023

