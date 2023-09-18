To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Fawzia Mirza, Nimra Bucha, and Hamza Haq unpack 'The Queen of My Dreams' with Meenakshi Shedde

'The Queen of My Dreams' received rousing applause at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Probably because the story takes a lot from the life of writer-director Fawzia Mirza. Detailing the connection between a queer Muslim girl and her conservative mother, this coming-of-age tale also reflects on the journey of their love and compassion. In conversation with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde, Mirza and the stars of the film explain why they were hooked on the story
Published: Sep 18, 2023

