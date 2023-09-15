In conversation with Meenakshi Shedde at TIFF 2023, Jayant Somalkar and Shefali Bhushan detail 'Sthal'

Jayant Somalkar and Shefali Bhushan are better known for their hit web series 'Guilty Minds'. But right now, their feature film, 'Sthal (A Match)', has received a rousing response at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. In conversation with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde on the sidelines of TIFF 2023, the director-producer duo talks about the personal and socio-economic roots of the story, the challenges of making the film and the fascinating cast.