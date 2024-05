'Singed but not burnt': See Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam's art and activism in Mumbai

Shahidul Alam spent 107 days in jail for being a critic of the government; he was Time Magazine's Person of the Year in 2018. In a new solo exhibition, his work is being showcased at the Sakshi Gallery in Mumbai, until May 22. Curator Ina Puri gives Forbes India a walk-through