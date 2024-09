'Superboys of Malegaon' celebrates Indian jugaad, magic, friendship: Reema Kagti

The Zoya Akhtar-produced film is creating buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival; it celebrates small town-ness, the Muslim community, and at its heart, is a friendship story, says the cast and crew. Film critic Meenakshi Shedde sits down with director Reema Kagti, screenwriter Varun Grover, actor Shashank Arora, and Nasir Shaikh, whose life the story is based on, in Toronto