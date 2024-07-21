The emotional cost of the NEET scam

Due to a paper leak before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET exam this year, a scam of a massive scale, which resulted in inflated ranks and a high-cut off score, medical students are worried about not being able to secure a seat in any decent government college. As aspirants await the Supreme Court's decision on ReNEET, the uncertainty surrounding it has left them with no motivation to pursue their dreams or the momentum to study again. Here's their story, straight from India's coaching capital, Kota