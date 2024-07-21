Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. The emotional cost of the NEET scam

The emotional cost of the NEET scam

Due to a paper leak before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET exam this year, a scam of a massive scale, which resulted in inflated ranks and a high-cut off score, medical students are worried about not being able to secure a seat in any decent government college. As aspirants await the Supreme Court's decision on ReNEET, the uncertainty surrounding it has left them with no motivation to pursue their dreams or the momentum to study again. Here's their story, straight from India's coaching capital, Kota
By: Anubhuti Matta
Published: Jul 21, 2024

More Videos

Idea Forge SM

'What holds us together is...': How IdeaForge runs with four cofounders

Jul 19, 2024
Budget 2024 What investors want SM

Budget 2024: What do stock market investors want?

Jul 19, 2024
Budget 2024 What GenZ Wants

Budget 2024: What do students want?

Jul 18, 2024
Digantara SM

Deep Tech India: How Digantara is building a strategic space domain awareness platform

Jul 16, 2024
Plum Benefits SM

Startup Fridays S5 Ep7: Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora's experiment with tech and radical transparency

Jul 12, 2024
Kanwaljit Singh Fireside Ventures Pathbreakers SM

How 'Kingmaker' Kanwaljit Singh cracked the D2C code for blockbuster returns

Jul 10, 2024
More Videos