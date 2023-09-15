'The Monk and the Gun' is a celebration of innocence: Pawo Choyning Dorji tells Meenakshi Shedde

Pawo Choyning Dorji's Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' had taken the world by storm when it was released in 2019. The drama was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards 2022. Pawo has brought his second feature, 'The Monk and the Gun', again based upon the Bhutanese way of living, to the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. In conversation with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde, the director talks about his new movie's essence, Oscar's campaign for his debut feature and more